Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi & Team Are Following THIS Strict Condition While Shooting Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to return to your TV screens from 22nd July 2020. Viewers are excited about the new episodes. Meanwhile, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi has recently shared his experience of starting the shoot after almost three months.

The global pandemic of coronavirus has changed everything. There are new shooting norms where people must take all necessary precautions while shooting. The 52-years-old actor Dilip Joshi is happy being back to sets but there are some fears that he has talked about.

Recently, Dilip Joshi has told Pinkvilla that there is fear in the back of people’s mind on the set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as they are surrounded by people wearing masks and gloves. The Sanitizers are kept everywhere on the sets. Dilip also said that the whole environment of shooting has been changed and it is now mentally draining to complete the shooting for the say.

Dilip Joshi further assured that their producer Asit Kumarr Modi is following all the SOPs very strictly. Currently, Dilip is doing a 10 hours shift starting from morning 8 am to evening 6 pm. Jethalal aka Joshi also informed that the set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also has a sanitization tunnel, doctors on set to monitor temperature and oxygen levels, a UV Ray machine to sanitize jewellery and other equipment. In short, producer Modi has done everything to protect his actors. Besides, he said, “We are shooting with a maximum of four actors per episode. We have cut down on the crew too.”

Lastly, Dilip Joshi confessed that it is really difficult to make people laugh amid the outbreak of coronavirus. But the team is trying its level best.

