Actress Kangana Ranaut had filed a petition at Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered by Tumakuru based advocate following her derogatory tweets against farmers amid protest. The court has taken a decision over her petition.

The Thalaivi actress on September 21, 2020, tweeted, “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers’ bill and causing terror in the nation, they are Terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation”.

Kangana’s tweet was seen as an insult to farmers who are protesting against the farm laws. Tumakuru based advocate Ramesh Naik L filed an FIR against the actress for her alleged objectionable tweet against farmers who are protesting against the farm laws. In his complaint, he alleged that her tweer insulted the farmers of the country.

Following which Kangana Ranaut moved the Karnataka High Court to quash the FIR against her. The actress’ lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee appeared before the court for a stay on the proceedings. According to Live Law India, the court responded, “First you comply with the office objection then only we can consider your submissions.”

Justice HP Sandesh granted Kangana a week’s time to comply with office objections. The court then posted the matter for further hearing on March 18.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad and began shooting for filmmaker Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas from today in Mumbai. She will be playing the role of Air Force Pilot in the film which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Back in December, Kangana wrapped up AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, which is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The film is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 23 this year.

