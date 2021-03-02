



As fans are eagerly waiting for Mumbai Saga to be released in theatres, John Abraham dropped a photo on Instagram early on Tuesday to wake up his fans. The post has gathered hilarious reactions from his fans. Scroll down to know more.

The actor seemingly had a steamy start to his day as he shared a picture of himself as he ‘waited for his wardrobe’, posing with nothing but a pillow. In the photo, he can be seen sitting on a couch with a room heater next to him. John has his right leg up in the air and a pillow in his lap. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Waiting for wardrobe :) #setlife.” Take a look at the post below:

Soon after John Abraham shared the post on Instagram, his fans left thirsty and funny comments on his post. One user wrote, “Johnny more like daddy?! Tch tch not this early in the morning,” while another wrote, “Bhai kapde.” A few users even wanted to know who clicked the picture in the first place.

Reportedly, the picture was taken on the set of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The actor recently concluded shooting for his action film attack, where he suffered an injury on the set. As per reports, the 48-year-old actor was filming an action sequence for which he had to be hit in the face with a prop rod made of glass. The shoot went wrong and he was left bleeding.

John Abraham also shared a photo and a video of the incident on Instagram. In the video, the crew members were seen cleaning his bloodied face. Sharing the post, he captioned it, “How it started… how it’s going. Love this…all part of the fun! #Attack #ActionAddict.”

The film Attack, which is written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, will also see Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

