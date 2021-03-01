Shoot of “Ek Villain Returns” started in the city on Monday with scenes filmed on John Abraham and Disha Patani. Director Mohit Suri and producer Ekta Kapoor say they are glad that things are getting back to normal in the film industry, and they hoped to see the audience at the movies once again.

“I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong — making movies! I hope to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one,” says Suri.

Talking about bankrolling the project, Kapoor says: “I’m excited to take the franchise forward. This time around the action, drama and suspense only heightens. See you at the movies.”

The film, which is a sequel to the 2014 film “Ek Villain” is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. “Ek Villain Returns” started its Mahurat shot in Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre.

Earlier today, Disha Patani took to her Instagram and shared the news of starting work on Ek Villain Returns. In the picture, she could be seen in a black hoodie and showing her back to the camera. The hoodie has the film’s name written over it. Her caption reads, “And here we go #ekvillainreturns @mohitsuri @balajimotionpictures.”

The sequel feature John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on February 11 next year.

