Rhea Chakraborty is back in the news again. The actress faced a lot of backlash and was made to go through a witch-hunt after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. She was blamed for everything and things further triggered when father KK Singh slammed an FIR against her. From breach of trust to abetment to suicide, several charges were levelled.

After being in jail for almost a month, Rhea was granted bail in the drug nexus. Ever since a lot has been speculated about her next move in Bollywood. It is quite noticeable that the actress has been trying to make her notice too. From the airport to gym spottings, Chakraborty is back posing for the paps!

Rhea Chakraborty‘s comeback in Bollywood was supposed to be Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. However, she has been snubbed from the first poster, as well as, the promotions. Has she been removed? Director Rumi Jaffery has maintained his silence on the matter as well. But it seems he’s ready to collaborate with her in future already!

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Rumi Jaffery said, “I have throughout maintained she’s an innocent victim. She and her family didn’t deserve this. Her father has served the country for years. I worked with her before all this (the tragic aftermath of Sushant’s death) in Chehre. I was going to shoot a love story in London with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty for producer Vashu Bhagnani after the lockdown. But God had other plans.”

The report further states that Rumi Jaffery may revive the Sushant Singh Rajput film starring Rhea Chakraborty with another actor. If not that, the duo will surely collaborate on something else. “But I will work with her for sure. She deserves another chance. She is talented and beautiful and she’s gone through a lot,” said the filmmaker.

