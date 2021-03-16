With 1.35 crores coming on Monday, Roohi has shown signs of sustenance at the box office. This is the kind of number that not many were expecting from the film on the first day itself and here it is collecting as much even on the fifth day. The film is coming after an extended four days weekend which also had a partial holiday to kickstart the proceedings. In that aspect, the fact that there are footfalls still in there would be something to cheer about for the team associated with the film.

So far, the Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer has collected 13.93 crores and there is more set to come in before Mumbai Saga arrives on Friday. It is a given that the film would have a lifetime of over 20 crores, and even 25 crores seem to be in sight. As long as that happens, Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios could well be satisfied with the way the box office has emerged for the horror-comedy which is practically the first major Bollywood film to arrive with the full bouquet of promotion, marketing and release.

A start has been made for Bollywood and now with Mumbai Saga as the next release, the target for the industry would be to breach the 50 crores milestone.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

