Farah Ali Khan On Kangana Ranaut Defending Rangoli's Controversial Tweet: "Calling For Them To Be Killed..."

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel are not new to controversies. While the sisters are known to be exceptionally vocal, things seem to have gotten too far this time with Rangoli’s tweet that were allegedly filled with religious hate. Celebrity jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali reported Rangoli’s tweet which eventually led to Chandel’s account being deactivated.

Well, things certainly did not stop there. Kangana released a video on her official Instagram handle where she was heard saying that she and Rangoli are willing to issue a public apology if someone (who was indirectly being referred to Farah and filmmaker Reema Kagti) can point out any single tweet that was offensive.

Now making her stand very clear, Farah Khan Ali has written an open letter to Kangana where she has stated that while she has nothing personal against Rangoli and is a great admirer of her (Kangana’s) work, she cannot accept anyone “Spewing hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed for the acts of few.”

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Farhan shared the letter that addressed Kangana as, “My dear Kangana. My reaction to Rangoli’s tweet was because she specifically used the word ‘Nazi’ along with ‘Mullahs and secular media’ in her tweet. It spoke of making both mullahs and secular media stand in line and shoot them dead… it further said ‘f****k the history they may call us Nazis who cares, life is more imp than fake image.” Checkout her whole tweet here:

My dear Kangana,

Yours truly Farah Khan Ali 🙏

This letter comes in after Kangana’s video that the Manikarnika actress had shared on her official social media handle:

