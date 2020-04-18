As Rangoli Chandel’s Account Gets Suspended, Kangana Ranaut Appeals Govt To Demolish Platforms Like Twitter, WATCH

This week, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended for sharing a post spreading communal hatred. Today, the Panga actress has come in her sister’s defence. In a video, Ranaut says that freedom of speech is important and she wants platforms like Twitter to be demolished from the country.

In the video shared on Team Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram page, the actress said, “A day before yesterday, my sister Rangoli Chandel had shared a tweet in which she specifically said that people who are attacking doctors and police, they should be shot dead. But Farah Ali Khan, who is Sussane’s sister and Reema Katgi, a popular director, they made false claims that Rangoli talked about Muslim genocide. If there’s any tweet mentioning Muslim genocide, then Rangoli and I will come ahead and apologise.”

About Twitter, Ranaut said, “I want to appeal the Central Government that social media platforms like Twitter are earning crores from our country and making a hole on our ship (suspension of Rangoli’s account). People here can call the Prime Minister and Home Minister ‘terrorist’, even RSS that aims to work for people day and night. People even call RSS terrorist. But one cannot call a terrorist a terrorist.”

She appeals to the govt that we should not feed platforms like Twitter. She added, “I know the country is dealing with tough things right now. But we have to find a way to completely demolish these platforms.”

Watch the full video below:

Meanwhile, when Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended, she had said in a statement, “Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided.”

