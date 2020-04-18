Swara Bhasker SLAPS Stats To Babita Phogat On Nizamuddin Row, Says “Kripya Ispe Bhi Tippini De”

Wrestler Babita Phogat is making into the headlines for all the wrong reasons. After her communal tweet, netizens heavily criticized her and despite such bashing, she again sparked off the controversy by dragging Zaira Wasim’s name in the newly released video. Now, actress Swara Bhasker and Indian Badminton player Jwala Gutta too have joined the episode by taking on the star wrestler.

In her latest tweet, Swara wrote, “Babita ji, yeh statistics bhi dekhein. Kya inn lakhon bakhtgano ke Corona test hue hain? Kripya ispe bhi tippini dein. Aur Tabligi Jamaat ke program ko Delhi Police ne permission kyun di, yeh sawaal bhi uthayein. Baaki aapke fan to hum hain hi. (Babita Ji also see these statistics! Have these millions of devotees been Corona tested? Please comment on this too! And also raise a point why did the Delhi Police give permission for the religious program of Tabligi Jamaat! But, I will anyway be always your fan.)”.

बबीता जी @BabitaPhogat यह statistics भी देखें! क्या इन लाखों भक्तगण के corona test हुए हैं? कृपया इसपर भी टिप्पणी दें! और तबलिग़ी जमात के प्रोग्राम को दिल्ली पुलिस ने permission क्यूँ दी.. यह सवाल भी उठाएँ! बाक़ी आपके फ़ैन तो हम हैं ही! 🙏🏽🙏🏽😊😊 https://t.co/ngqi1yYWEv — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 17, 2020

Also, Jwala Gutta tweeted, “Before d trollers start their attack am here just as an Indian cos when I won medals for the country no one saw which religion I followed or which caste I belonged to, my win was celebrated by every Indian every time…pls let’s not divide our great country let’s stand united”.

Before d trollers start their attack am here just as an Indian cos when I won medals for the country no one saw which religion I followed or which caste I belonged to,my win was celebrated by every Indian every time…pls let’s not divide our great country 🙏🏻 let’s stand united — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) April 17, 2020

It all started when Babita Phogat made communal hate provoking statement over the Nizamuddin incident.

