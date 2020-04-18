Anushka Sharma Has A HILARIOUS Response On Being Asked To Get A Makeover By Virat Kohli!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are certainly a couple to watch out for! The goofy couple has kept us all stuck to their social media pages as they often give out fun glimpse of their lives. But this time around, it looks like the couple has an admirer who has a gift for them, yet again!

For those of you who have come in late, a certain Instagram user by username @arpitdudewal had taken to his Instagram handle to share a rather cute looking image of the couple but with a twist. While Virat was seen as Shaggy, Anushka was seen as the smart Velma from the iconic cartoon Scooby-Doo! The post was inspired from Anushka’s post a few days ago where she was seen giving beau Virat Kohli a hair cut.

Now the same fan has shared yet another caricature of Virat and Anushka but with a twist! This time it is Virat Kohli who can be seen giving wifey Anushka a haircut. Sharing the fan’s art on her Instagram story, Anushka captioned it as, “Umm the reverse is NOT happening.”

Well, for those of you who have joined in late, Anushka Sharma had shared a cute video of giving Virat a haircut amid the lockdown period as naturally all salons are closed.

Meanwhile today, popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya too was flaunting her hairstyling skills on hubby and actor Vivek Dahiya.

