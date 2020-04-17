Everyone who works with Shah Rukh Khan, always shower a lot of praises on him. The superstar started his acting journey with theatre, then TV and finally into films. We all know SRK’s dedication and craze for giving his best in whatever he does. He doesn’t shy away from failure, but he truly believes in experimenting as an actor. Khan’s Circus co-star Renuka Shahane revealed that he is very committed to working from his initial days itself.

Shah Rukh Khan and Renuka Shahane’s 90s show Circus is back on Doordarshan. Koimoi spoke to Renuka about her experience of working with the Dil Se actor. Renuka shared an interesting anecdote and an important thing she learned for the superstar.

Renuka Shahane said, “At that time, because of my height fright, I felt I shouldn’t do that role because it was very difficult. I got to know about that part only when I reached Goa for the first schedule. I was very scared and I told Aziz (Mirza) uncle that we have not started the shooting, so you ask someone else to do Maria’s role because I cannot do this. I have height fright. So Aziz uncle told me not to worry, we will look after all the safety. When I said that to Aziz, at that time, Shah Rukh said that if you are an actor, you should do everything. Aisa nahi hona chahiye ke yeh main nahi kar paati hoon ya yeh main nahi karungi.”

She added, “I really felt that his commitment to acting was something to learn from. He said that if the director tells him to jump in a well, he will do it. He used to say that actors should know to do everything. Even if they don’t know something, you have to see to it that you get it right. That kind of commitment to your work is really something to learn from.”

SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Soon, it will be 2 years since fans saw him in a film. Due to the health crisis now, Shah Rukh hasn’t announced his next yet. On his birthday last year, he promised his fans that he will announce his new films in the next 2-3 months. After knowing all this, we hope SRK announces his next project as soon as possible as we miss him on the big screen.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!