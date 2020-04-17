Kiku Sharda Misses Working With Sunil Grover, Says, “We Were Once Famous As Laurel & Hardy Of TV”

Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover’s chemistry on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show was much loved. While audiances would end up in perils of laughter, they were left hearbroken when Sunil announced his disassociation with the show. But looks like not just the auidance, Kiku too was upset with the move.

In his recent interview, the actor-comedian has opened up on how much he misses working with Sunil Grover and how the duo was fondly called the Laurel-Hardy of Indian television. Opening up about his bond with Sunil, Kiku further said that he has immense respect for the Bharat actor.

Speaking to Etime, Kiku has been quoted saying, “I miss Sunil Grover. Such a fine talent Mr. Grover is. We have played so many characters together. We had become a popular pair on TV. We have played Palak-Gutthi. Rinku-Santosh Bhabhi, Bumper-Dr. Mashoor Gulati. We were once famous as Laurel and Hardy of TV. We had developed a great bonding also working together. Visually also we looked great together. The characters were cute and happy. I miss working with him and I have utmost respect for that man. He is a very talented guy.”

For the unversed, things took an extremely ugly turn when Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma got engaged in a mid-air spat during a flight and Kapil allegedly assaulted Sunil over a trivial issue. That led to Sunil decide to walk out of TKSS and the duo has never worked together since then.

