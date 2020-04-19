KRK On Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's TikTok Spree: "Agar Heroine Wife Hone Ka Sabse Zyada Faida..."

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is well known for his movie reviews on YouTube and some controversial comments. Even his tweets are enough to garner your attention and his followers well describe him as a source of entertainment. The one who never minces his words, has a take on Raj Kundra and his wife Shilpa Shetty, this time.

KRK made an amusing tweet on Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty’s TikTok videos. He quoted, “Agar Heroine wife Hone Ka Sabse Zyada Faida Kisi Ne Uthaya Hai, Toh Woh hai #RajKundra! Din Bhar #ShilpaShetty Ke Saath Ghar Par Baithkar #TikTok video Banata Hai!”.

Agar Heroine wife Hone Ka Sabse Zyada Faida Kisi Ne Uthaya Hai, Toh Woh hai #RajKundra! Din Bhar #ShilpaShetty Ke Saath Ghar Par Baithkar #TikTok video Banata Hai!😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 18, 2020

While often seem to be ignored, KRK’s this tweet got an excellent response from Raj Kundra himself. He wrote, “Sir Jaisey KRK sub ko manoranjan dethey hai humara bhi farz banta hai Janta ko lock down mein entertained rakhney ka…nahi tho lok #EkVillain aur #Deshdrohi na samaj baithey.”

Sir Jaisey KRK sub ko manoranjan dethey hai humara bhi farz banta hai Janta ko lock down mein entertained rakhney ka…nahi tho lok #EkVillain aur #Deshdrohi na samaj baithey 🙏 https://t.co/povNPjwxyv — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) April 19, 2020

Now that’s a cracking reply, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, speaking about Shilpa Shetty, the fitness freak is giving out some helpful content to her followers amid the pandemic. Recently, she offered yoga tips to beat lockdown inactivity that can make our muscles stiff.

In a video she has shared on Instagram, Shilpa performs Surya Namaskar. “Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras,” she wrote.

