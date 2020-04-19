Vidya Balan On Her Career: “I Felt I’m Not Being Considered For Mainstream A-Lister…”

Vidya Balan has certainly been one heroine who has had one of the most tumulous Bollywood journies. From being body-shammed to being bashed for her dressing sense, to eventually being called the Hero of films, the actress has seen it all. But the journey has certainly not been an easy one and has most certainly cost her a good number of big banner films.

While Vidya had made her choice very clear, she wanted to do meatier and more meaningful parts in films and she certainly has achieved that. But there was a point where she felt that was not quite being considered for films that superstars in the front foot.

Opening up about the thought to Pinkvilla in her recent interview, Balan has been quoted saying, “At some point, I felt I’m not being considered for mainstream A-lister superstar films. But I was enjoying the content and being the whole and soul of a film so much that I did choose this over that. But look at it, Mission Mangal has happened and it’s not just a romantic lead. It’s a prominent role and this is how I’d like it anyway.”

Though the actress has worked in big-budget films with A-listers in the past, over the past several years Vidya has chosen to be a part of relatively smaller budget films that have her either shouldering or playing a crucial part in them.

Vidya Balan has defining roles in films like Ishqiya, Begum Jaan, Kahaani and most recently Mission Mangal to her credit. She will next be seen in Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi biopic alongside Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh. The film is based on the life of math genius Shakuntala Devi who was also often referred to as the Human-Computer owing to her prowess in the subject.

