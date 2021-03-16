Amongst all the ‘it’ couples in the tinsel town, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, when dating, were never someone who hid their dynamic from the world. After dating for a very long time, the two parted ways in 2007, and that came in as a huge shocker for all their fans who were rooting for them to be together forever.

Advertisement

It was when Jab We Met released and made its way to the audience’s heart, no one knew that the couple they are celebrating on screen was no longer together. Kareena and Shahid had already parted ways on the sets of the film and were separated when it released. It was later in 2009 when Shahid finally opened up on the breakup and said how pain was receding. Scroll below to know what Shahid exactly had to say. Read on.

Advertisement

Talking to Subhash K Jha in 2009, a year post his break up with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor had said that the pain has receded and that as an actor, he is not allowed to have his privacy. He said, “No. It’s been a year now. The pain has receded. See, I know that as an actor I’m not allowed to have my complete privacy even if I wanted to. I try to keep my personal life to myself.”

“Sometimes in our world, we’re pulled into an illusory state. I want to stay normal. I’ll do as much as possible to uphold my privacy,” added Shahid Kapoor.

Further in the interview, Shahid spoke about feeling secluded. He called it a strong word and that he has people around him to fall back on. “Secluded is too strong a word. It isn’t as if I don’t have friends and a family. My father lives just a floor below, and I’ve a set of friends I’m very close to. I’ve people in my space. But not outside it. I’m not from a filmi background. So naturally, my friends are from outside the industry,” Shahid Kapoor said.

Over a decade later, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid are married to their respective partners and are leading a happy life.

Must Read: Pagglait Trailer Out! Sanya Malhotra Sets Out To Find Her Identity Breaking Stereotypes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube