Director Sanjay Gupta has decided to speak up on Hindi films not working at the Box Office while South Indian films continue their glorious runs. Hindi Film Industry has been recently hit by a bad phase at the box office, with most of the films falling flat while South Indian films continue to earn at the Hindi Box Office as well.

This stirred a North Vs South Debate, and almost every big name in the industry had something to say about it. With films like KGF 2, Pushpa, and RRR making their mark at the Hindi Box Office, it was a bit of concern for Hindi filmmakers to make their films work. But unfortunately, it seemed that audiences lost connect with Hindi films.

Shootout at Lokhandwala director Sanjay Gupta presents a very basic fact and asserts the main reason for South Indian films working and Hindi films falling flat. Scroll down to read what he decoded.

Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to express his views on this North Vs South debate. His tweet read, “The main reason the South film industry will continue to prosper and soar is that their big stars, directors & producers refuse to go straight to digital…”

The Kaante director further added, “…This is what is keeping their ecosystem (Theatres) alive. While we are busy killing ours.” His tweet came as a reaction to a news piece written by The Hollywood Reporter. The website reported Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, “Driving Folks to a Theatre is not just our business!”

Recently there has been a debate over big directors and producers taking the direct to the digital route. While Anand L Rai took Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan starrer Atrangi Re to Hotstar, Zoya Akhtar plans to debut Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan‘s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor in a Netflix original film!

Sanjay Gupta’s concern seems genuine with filmmakers killing the theatre system for average and mid-earning films. Hoping Hindi Film Industry figures out this issue sooner and fixes the problem!

On the work front, Gupta directed Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga last, which received mixed reviews.

