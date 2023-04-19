While many follow Bollywood actor Sahil Khan for his fitness and lavish lifestyle, the actor has been attracting headlines for all the wrong reasons. After being accused of harassing a model in 2021, which led the latter to attempt suicide, the actor has landed in another legal trouble. Scroll down to learn the details.

Sahil rose to fame with the 2001 film Style, which also starred Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi. Apart from this, he also appeared in Xcuse Me, Yehi Hai Zindagi and Double Cross-Ek Dhoka. While the actor does not appear in movies anymore, he is a businessman and a social media influencer.

While Sahil Khan made headlines earlier this year in a monetary case, according to PTI, he has fallen in legal trouble again. Reportedly, an FIR has been lodged at the Oshiwara police station, Mumbai, against the actor for threatening to kill a woman and upload defamatory posts on social media against her.

Following the FIR, the model turned actor has been booked under sections 500, 501, 509, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Moreover, the actor has been accused of extortion.

According to the FIR, a suburban Oshiwara resident had a dispute with a woman at a gym over money in February. Following the same, the accused woman, along with Sahil Khan, abused the complainant and also threatened her. The accused reportedly had an affair with the complainant’s husband and lodged a case against him. More details about the case are awaited.

Back in 2021, Sahil Khan was booked for harassing Manoj Patil, Mr India‘s former contestant and fitness trainer. Patil filed a complaint against Khan for provoking him and mentally harassing him due to which he attempted suicide. However, he was rushed to the hospital and is out of danger now.

