The reality TV show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for its finale episode that is right around the corner, just before the show’s end, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash made her appearance as the warden on the show alongside her of-screen boyfriend Karan Kundrra, who is the jailor. Check out the details below.

For the unversed, the Alt Balaji show, like any other reality show, brings in a unique set of tasks and challenges in front of the content who have to go through them in order to gain victory over others.

Coming back to our topic, recently it was taken up on Alt Balaji’s both Twitter and Instagram accounts where a promo video for the show’s future episode was revealed. The video showed Karan Kundra who is the jailor on the show introducing Tejasswi Prakash as the show as special Queen Warden. It was also noted that being the Queen Warden, Tejasswi had a special power called a Queen Card which she can use at any time on the show.

While it is revealed that Tejasswi Prakash will be appearing on the show for 2 to 3 episodes, according to BollywoodLife, she will be paid as much as her boyfriend Karan Kundrra who is bagging a total of ₹2-3 lakh. Although this is just for the normal episodes there has been no confirmation made if the actress will appear in the Grand Finale episode or not.

Meanwhile talking about the promo video, Twitter was captioned saying, “This Jailer-Warden chemistry is a must watch! Watch the #LockUpp badass finale tomorrow!@EktaaRKapoor #KanganaRanaut @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi @munawar0018 #ShivamSharma #PayalRohatgi #AnjaliArora #SaishaShinde #AzmaFallah @princenarula88 @MXPlayer @zakzulfi.”

On the other hand, the Instagram post was captioned saying, “Verified Aakhri Atyaachaari week mein major twist! Badass jailer ko milne wali hai badass warden Don’t miss the action tomorrow, jab #LockUpp mein enter karungi main Stay tuned to the live tomorrow evening and Friday episode at 10:30 Pm, #Tejran fam! #LockUpp streaming on @altbalaji and @mxplayer. @ektarkapoor @kanganaranaut @kkundrra .”

