COLORS is ready to bring back the action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and it is going to be bigger and better than ever before. All the action is set to unfold soon and as the demigod of action, Rohit Shetty and daredevil contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventure.

To make the season a thrilling one, an eclectic mix of contestants will put aside their deepest fears and perform some exceptional stunts.

With a strong determination to lift the trophy, television star Mohit Malik is all geared up to he a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Talking about his entry, Mohit shares, “I have worked across various mediums and people have seen me as a serious actor. Now I want everyone to see the adventurous side of my personality and who I am outside of being an actor. With ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, I am really looking forward to unlocking my true potential and overcoming my fears amid real action”.

Joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 also will be Bigg Boss 15 runners-up Pratik Sehajpal. His ‘never give- up’ mantra will surely be scrutinized when he will have to face the horrors of the tasks.

Pratik said, “I’ve always been a competitive person and believed in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and guess what? That is when I really fly! The key is to simply close your eyes and put faith in whatever you do. Under Rohit sir’s guidance, we will surely push harder to become the best version of ourselves and have a wonderful time along the way!”

Khatron Ke Khiladi will air soon on COLORS!

