Pratik Sehajpal is a popular reality star who has garnered a huge fan following in the last few years. His work on Bigg Boss 15 was highly appreciated by the audiences even though he lost the title and went on to become the first runner-up just after Tejasswi Prakash. In a recent turn of events, Pratik can be seen schooling his own fans for using harsh words on social media towards other celebs and their fans.

For the unversed, Pratik was previously in the news for his appearance in The Khatra Khatra show. He was also in the headlines recently when he almost walked out of a press conference that was being held to promote his music video Tu Laut Aa. The female lead of the MV, Kashika Kapoor had alleged that Pratik tried to cut her scenes out from the video and the actor was visibly upset about her claims. The matter eventually died down but his fans stood by him throughout the episode, giving him proper assurance and support.

In a recent turn of events, Pratik Sehajpal has condemned a few comments passed by his fans on social media which can be categorized as trolling as well. He asked every one of his fans to not spread hate messages, no matter what the situation is. “Guys stop trolling people. I don’t believe me eyes… itne gande messages. Tum meri Fam ke nahi ho sakte kyunki itna hate and such bad messages #PratikFam can’t send. And to everyone facing this trolling in my name, I’m really sorry! Please ignore these trollers!”, Pratik said.

Guys stop trolling people. I don't believe me eyes… itne gande messages. Tum meri Fam ke nahi ho sakte kyunki itna hate and such bad messages #PratikFam can't send. And to everyone facing this trolling in my name, I'm really sorry! Please ignore these trollers! — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) April 27, 2022

Pratik Sehajpal further thanked his fandom for being so understanding and said in another tweet, “Thank you #PratikFam for understanding! Love you 🔱❤️”.

Thank you #PratikFam for understanding! Love you 🔱❤️ — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) April 27, 2022

What do you think about Pratik Sehajpal’s message on the subject? Let us know in the comments below!

