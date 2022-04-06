Comedic duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have set a benchmark with regards to reality shows in India with the launch of the country’s first-ever interactive comedy-game show, ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’. The couple, along with the show’s Friday Special Host Farah Khan, have taken entertainment to the next level by ensuring non-stop fun and laughter. Together, they make popular Indian celebrities participate in a series of quirky dares, pranks, tasks, and games, which have never been witnessed by the masses before.

Recently, Haarsh made jaws drop with his shocking confession on The Khatra Khatra Show! During a fun segment, Haarsh, Nishant and Vishal flaunted their respective traits which make them the most desirable men.

To which Sonakshi reacted, “Mujhe ek insaan main yeh saare qualities chahiye” To which the boys tried flirting and the actress exclaimed “Tum log kyu mere shaadi ke peeche pade ho? Mujhe single dekhke khushi nahi milti?” Haarsh quipped “Meri shaadi Bharti se huyihai par aap se extra-marital affair ke liye puchna tha.” To find out how Sonakshi Sinha and his beloved wifey Bharti reacted, tune-in to ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ on Voot and Colors TV.

Unlimited fun, laughter and entertainment is guaranteed with Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Farah Khan’s antics on ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, streaming now on Voot!

