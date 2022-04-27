Sunil Grover needs no introduction. He had tickled our funny bones for years and has amassed a huge fan following in the country. His impeccable comic timing and the finesse with which he can do mimicry of several Bollywood stars have made people fall in love with him.

When the comedian-turned-actor recently underwent heart surgery, love from fans across the country poured in. The comedian is now doing much better and has also started moving beyond bed rest. In fact, he is quite active on social media as well. Now his latest video on Instagram will tickle your funnybone.

Sunil Grover, a few hours ago, shared a video of a disastrous wedding which seems to be from a remote village. In the video, both the groom and bride are seen fighting during their wedding ceremony. The video is now going viral as well.

Sharing the video, Sunil Grover wrote, “Gussa na kiya karo! Abhi toh life shuru hui hai. Vaise 36 ke 36 gunn (गुण) milte hain inke.” take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

Soon after Sunil Grover shared the video, many commented on his post. Actor Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “They are just saying I love you to each other,” while TV actor Hiten Tejwani left a laughing emoji in the comment section. Sahil Mehta too commented, “And they lived happily ever after’ gets a new meaning…😂”

Previously, the comedian shared a couple of pictures from The Kapil Sharma Show wherein he was seen dressed as Gutthi and is sitting next to Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the pictures, he said it is from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt‘s wedding. Sunil wrote, “We are releasing 3 more pictures.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

So what do you think about Sunil Grover’s Instagram post? Let us know in the comments.

