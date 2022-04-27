The makers of celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are set to come back with the 10th season. But will it also witness Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan & Kajol? Scroll below for exciting details!

Advertisement

As per the sources, the panel of judges will have big names such as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, well-known choreographer Farah Khan and Kajol. Yet the channel has not given any confirmation.

Advertisement

The ninth season was aired in 2016. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde took over as the judges of that season. Maniesh Paul hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

A source close to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa informs: “The show will have a grand comeback. Makers have approached Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan to take over as judges. The casting of the show is in process and the show might go on floor by July.”

Wow! If SRK says yes, this is yet another exciting surprise for his fans who’s been awaiting his return since Zero.

Must Read: Netizens Troll Nora Fatehi For Her Walk At The Airport: “Is She Walking On A Runway?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube