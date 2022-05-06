Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. Their love story started in Bigg Boss 13 house and are still going strong together. The couple has now released their new song ‘Pinjra’ where the chemistry is undoubtedly sizzling and are getting trolled for the same. Scroll below to watch the song.

It’s a sad romantic video which is shot in London and besides the beautiful location, the vocals of the song stole the show for us. While many fans are going gaga over their collaboration, there’s a section on social media who are trolling them for their latest track.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Himashi Khurana captioned it, “Finally the wait is over #Pinjra is out now by @asimriaz77.official ft @iamhimanshikhurana Music by @charanmusic Video director- @mostoproduction”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana)

We are in love with Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s breathtaking chemistry.

Now reacting to the song on Instagram, a user commented, “What is this?? She should literally stop making videos. Bad singer. And in the video she is looking the worst!!!” Another user commented, “Want a dislike button on Instagram too…😂😂😂😂” A third user commented, “Kan se khun nikalne laga😂” A fourth user commented, “Himanshi looks like his mother😂😂😂😂”

Watch the full song here:

Meanwhile, both Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were spotted at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s store in Mumbai a while ago and soon after their wedding rumours started doing the rounds on social media.

However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation of the wedding news yet.

What are your thoughts on the couple getting trolled for their new song ‘Pinjra’ on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

