Bigg Boss’ star and model Asim Riaz has collaborated once again with his girlfriend and Punjabi sensation Himanshi Khurana, whom he has lovingly called his “peace of mind”, for a track titled ‘Pinjra’.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Asim shared a glimpse of the song by sharing the poster. It features him and his lady love Himanshi.

“‘Before the day i met you, life was so unkind but you’re the key to my peace of mind’. #PINJRA out on 06.05.2022. Official TEASER out tomorrow on my youtube channel at 1 pm.#asimriaz ft #himanshi MUSIC BY – @charanmusic.”

The two have previously worked together in songs such as ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’, ‘Khayaal Rakhya Kar’, ‘Gallan Bholiyan’, ‘Sky High’ and ‘Afsos Karoge’.

Previously, Jasmin Walia, who’s known for the track ‘Bom Diggy’ released a new single titled, ‘Fights N Nights’ on Monday.

The music artiste has collaborated with Big Boss fame Asim Riaz for the track.

Sung by Jasmin Walia with a rap section by Asim Riaz, the track is a unique blend of urban pop sound with Hip hop and RnB.

‘Fights N Nights’ has been produced by Australian artist Tyron Hapi, known for his hit track ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’. Shot in the UK, the video of ‘Fights N Nights’ features Asim and Jasmin depicting the toxicity of a relationship and difficulties couples face with external influences.

