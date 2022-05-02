Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is well known across the globe thanks to her portraying Roshan Kaur Sodhi in the long-running Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress, who never fails to make us laugh via her performance on the show, has now impressed her fans with a series of new images.

A while ago, the actress took to her social media accounts and shared some amazing still of herself atop a monstrous bike. We have to say, these images are giving off a strong gangster girl vibe and we are loving it. Scroll down to see what fans think of it too.

Taking to both her official Instagram and Twitter accounts, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shared images of herself on the BMW bike by simply writing, “O la la …. kaash” In the said images, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is seen donning a black t-shirt with the words ‘Wild Child’ embroidered in pastel shades and camouflage pants.

While this outfit paired with the bike gave off a ‘swagster’ vibe, her million-dollar smile cannot be missed. She completed her look with black shades, black boots and a black shoulder bag. Check out Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s biker chic images here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal🧚‍♀️♾ (@jennifer_mistry_bansiwal)

Commenting on her images, one netizen questioned the Taarak Mehta actress, “Kharid liya kya? :)” Another replied, “Sodhi paji apne garage me modify bhi kr denge.” Other replies to her post included fans dropping in several hearts and many comments like “Boss lady” “Superb” and lots more.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal ridding this BMW monster?

