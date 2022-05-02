Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp is now nearing the grand finale and fans of the show are glued to screens as to who will win the maiden season. Now during this week’s judgement day, qaidis Saisha Shinde and Payal Rohatgi were on the charge sheet. Both have spilt some big secrets from their lives. Scroll down to know more.

As part of the game, both qaidis were given a chance to save themselves by revealing their secrets. Both ladies have poured their hearts out and revealed one secret each about themselves. In order to save herself, Saisha reveals she slept with a famous designer.

In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Saisha Shinde revealed how she was enamoured by a famous fashion designer and ended up having s*x with him. However, she later learned a shocking truth about him. Explaining it, she said, “Ye ek Aise secret hai joh main Aaj tak bahar nahi laayi. Mere ek favourite Indian designer hain. Jab main unse mili obviously I was enamoured by him, I hugged him and obviously we had se*. I later learnt ke unhone at least 7-8 ladkon ke saath waisa kiya tha.”

Saisha’s secret left everyone shocked. Payal Rohatgi too shared a secret from her life too. She said that she became suicidal after a bad relationship in her life. “There was a love angle that was very detrimental in my personal life. I got heavily into drinking. I used to drink like 48 hours. I used to be on prescription drugs. I used to be suicidal, I have tried to cut my hands.” Recalling how she felt at the time, the Lock Upp star said she used to say, “I need you back, please come back, I am having a nervous breakdown. I don’t want to die.”

Apart from Saisha Shinde and Payal Rohatgi, other contestants left in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp reality show are Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, and Prince Narula, Azma Fallah, and Poonam Pandey. The finale is expected to be held next week.

