Lock Upp has been witnessing some high voltage drama since the last few days and more so, now the show is nearing its end. The contestants seem to be giving their hundred percent to make sure that they reach the finale episode and take the title home. In the most-recent episode of the series, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora were asked about their romantic feelings for each other and it looks like they both have different takes on it.

For the unversed, the show focuses on a bunch of controversial contestants who are expected to reveal personal secrets, every once in a while, in order to be safe on the show. It is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s production house and is hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut, who can be seen frequently schooling the inmates for their conduct on the show. Actor Karan Kundrra is also a part of the reality series as a jailor who keeps a close watch on the participants and informs them what works the best for the audience.

In the last ever judgement day episode of this season, Lock Upp contestants were seen being questioned by a bunch of media reporters regarding their game so far. At the end of the episode, Poonam Pandey and Anjali Arora stood at the bottom two which means that they cannot save themselves by revealing any secrets.

In a segment of the show, Siddharth Kannan was seen questioning Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui about their feelings for each other. He asked them, “kya aap ko kabhi romantically feel hua?” and Munawar seemed quite ready with his answer. He said, “No… never, because I think practical” while Anjali Arora, on the other hand, replied positively and said, “Yes I felt.”

Kangana Ranaut also decided to pass a comment on Munawar Faruqui’s response as she said, “Munawar bas leta hai… deta nahi hai.”

