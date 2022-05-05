Ankita Lokhande is one name that needs no introduction in the television industry. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade and is known for her down to earth nature. Last night, the beauty attended Rahul Mahajan’s wife Natalya Ilina’s birthday party and her extraordinary glam look didn’t go well with the netizens who trolled her and compared her look with Kendall Jenner’s MET Gala 2022 look. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ankita is quite popular on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram. The actress is quite active on the same and often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing site. Coming back to her outfit from last night, the beauty wore a beautiful black dress and opted for a subtle glam makeup look.

Ankita Lokhande attended Natalya Ilina’s birthday bash with her husband Vicky Jain and sister Ashita Sahu. While Ankita’s outfit was super classy, her makeup didn’t sit well with the netizens who trolled her for the same.

Ankita Lokhande opted for brown smokey eyes with soap brows and loads of highlighter and blush on her cheeks. She accessorised her look with a Louis Vuitton sling bag. Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💥CASHMAKEUPARTISTRY 💥 (@cashmakeupartistry)

Honestly, we are loving that look on her.

Reacting to Ankita Lokhande’s picture, a user on Instagram commented, “Copying kendall😂 yaar hadh hai yaar😂” Another user commented, “Bhootni lg rhi” A third user commented, “Kisne kiya hai iska makeup pkdo usko…..itna ganda makeup! Pura base muh par udel diya hai kya 🤣✋” A fourth user commented, “Iske eyebrows kaha gaye😂😂😂😂” A fifth user commented, “Kendall ko copy kia”

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande getting trolled for her glamorous avatar? Tell us in the comments below.

