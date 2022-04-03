Television actress Ankita Lokhande and her actor husband Vicky Jain celebrated their first Gudi Padwa as a married couple on Saturday. Given her Maharashtrian roots, Ankita shared that she will ring in the festival in traditional Maharashtrian style with authentic delicacies.

While talking about the same, Ankita said: “I love celebrating Gudi Padwa, and this year it is even more special for me. I didn’t have any elaborate plans for the occasion, but we had our Gudi and prepared Shrikhand Puri, like every time. We also decorated the house to welcome the new year. I am so happy to have Vicky with me on this day.”

A few weeks back, Ankita Lokhande threw an intimate Holi party with Vicky Jain. The inside pictures of the celebration took the internet by storm! Meanwhile, the couple is garnering a lot of positive response on television with their performance in show ‘Smart Jodi’.

Her upcoming show Pavitra Rishta trailer begins with Manav and Archana having a conversation with each other filled with the same affection and love. The story starts 6 months later with both studying in the same college as strangers.

Ankita shares: “‘Pavitra Rishta’ is a show that keeps me alive. Season 1 was a huge success, and the love I received from the audience was gratifying to witness. ”

“After all these years, it’s challenging to retain the essence of an iconic show that has received immense love from the viewers worldwide. Ekta Ma’am is a content czarina, and no matter what, I have always enjoyed working with her. I can play Archana for years and still feel like I am working on a new project each time.”

Produced by Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames Production and directed by Nandita Mehra, the series is written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde, and Ritu Bhatia.

Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande, Pooja Bhamrrah, Asheema Vardaan, Vivek Dahiya, Anant V Joshi and Usha Nadkarni played prominent characters of the show.

