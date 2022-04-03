Lock Upp has become one of the most-discussed web shows on social media since the last few weeks with new drama unfolding every episode. A recent ugly spat between Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey shook the viewers and left the internet quite divided. The whole episode kicked off when Payal passed a distasteful comment on Zeeshan Khan, calling him a ‘terrorist’. The comment was also condemned by Kangana Ranaut later in the show.

For the unversed, the reality show streams on MX Player and ALT Balaji and has been experiencing record-breaking viewership in the last few days. It is being produced by Ekta Kapoor while Kangana Ranaut plays the host who appears every once in a while, to school the contestants over their conduct on the show so far. Other than Poonam, inmates like Munawar Faruqui and Nisha Rawal also enjoy a huge fan following amongst the viewers for the entertainment they provide on the show.

In a recent episode of Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi was seen arguing with her own team members, between which she ended up calling Zeeshan Khan a ‘terrorist’. Several abuses were hurled at her as a response as most inmates were unhappy with the islamophobic tag that Payal used for him. Some of them even demanded that Rohatgi should be removed from the show for passing such an offensive comment.

Further in the episode, Poonam Pandey was also seen joining the argument, calling out Payal Rohatgi while constantly throwing abusive words at her. This seems to have ticked off Payal to another level as she was heard saying, “De de gandi gaaliyaan de… Do he cheezein aati hai tujhe… yaa toh maa behan ki gaaliyan degi yaa phir kapde nikalegi… Yaa toh nangi hoti hai yaa toh Maa behan ki gaaliyaan deti hai… yehi aata hai tujhe.”

What do you think about this spat between Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey in Lock Upp? Let us know in the comments.

