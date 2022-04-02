Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and TV actor Varun Sood have been known as the power couple in the TV industry. Fans fondly called them DivRun and were completely in awe of their chemistry. However, three weeks ago had announced their breakup and requested fans to give them privacy.

Advertisement

DivRun fans were in shock when they heard the breakup announcement. Many began to speculate on the possible reason behind their breakup. Now the actress opens up about their break-up. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

During a conversation with India.com, Divya Agarwal was asked about fan speculations over her break up with Varun Sood, she said, “Mein agar iss cheez ko cater karne jaun toh meri puri life kam padegi because of the audience I have right now on Instagram. They have been with me in every emotion through my reality shows. It is not like today, if I decide ‘aaj ke baad mein apne personal life ke baare mein discuss nai karungi’ that will never happen, as people used to watch me 24X7 live. In reality shows, people have seen me breath, that is one of the factors people are expecting so much, probably because they are so connected.”

Ragini MMS: Returns actress further said, “Even I don’t want to hurt their sentiments and with time, they will also understand. Through my career, I just want people to understand my emotions at a deeper level. Mein ek cheez humesha bolti hu, Gandhiji ke teen bandar hai, usmein se hum ek hi use kar sakte hain, you cannot close your eyes but it is good if you close your ears. On a serious note, I just want fans to understand on a deeper level.”

Despite their break-up, Divya Agarwal recently shared a candid photo of Varun Sood and across it, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Star @varunsood.”

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash Addresses Her Marriage Rumours With Karan Kundrra: “He Hasn’t Popped The Question”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube