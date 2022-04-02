Television actress Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines since her win at Bigg Boss 15. Her romance with Karan Kundrra in the house were loved by the audience. The two often engage in PDA and their social media banter is often talk of the town.

Ever since TejRan came out of the house, fans have been eager to know when the two are getting married. They have been asking whether Kundrra has popped the question yet. It seems the actor has not popped the question to the Naagin 6 actress. Scroll down to know more.

Tejasswi Prakash is elated to be home from her hectic shooting schedule and is now celebrating the Maharashtrian New Year, Gudi Padwa today with her family and Karan Kundrra. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, she said, “I’ve been craving to spend time with my family and Karan. I’m hoping for a better year than last one and I’m just thankful for everything.”

Tejasswi and Karan are celebrating their first padwa together since they got in a relationship last year. She said, “We Maharashtrians have this thing called Padwacha gift, that one’s boyfriend and husband is supposed to give them. All my friends are already taunting him. So I’m expecting a Padwacha gift from Karan.”

Tejasswi Prakash also revealed that the two are going to indulge in “simple ghar ka khaana” today. She is looking forward to relish “puranpolis” made by her mother. “It is easy to make. Also, Karan’s mother is making Payasum. We are going to start the year with something sweet.”

Talking about the wedding, the Naagin 6 actress clears the air that they have not discussed marriage yet. The two are celebrating this festival together now. “We are focusing on our work. We have not had the chance to talk (about the wedding). And these things cannot be discussed on the phone. We need to find the time and then we can figure something out if we have to figure it out. This guy (Kundraa) has told (everyone) that March we are doing (the wedding). (Since then) March has become a big thing. People are saying March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married. And he meant it, he wanted to marry in March. But we didn’t know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn’t popped the question. So, I keep taunting him,” she said.

