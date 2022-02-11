Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and runner-up Karan Kundrra have been making headlines for the past few weeks. Pictures and videos of their public appearances are going viral and TejRan fans are totally ‘diggin it’. The two seemingly met last night and their antics were captured in a video that is winning the internet.

Advertisement

After a long time, Karan reunited with his friend and writer Jessica Khurana and his best friend Omi Singh. Jessica, as seen in the video, mocked him about his fondness for butter chicken and presented him with gifts from TejRan fans. While he was unaware of the video filming, Karan refused to eat the chips and tossed them on the couch.

Advertisement

However, when Jessica revealed, he sweetly apologised, picked chips and threw them again. The highlight of the viral video was when Tejasswi Prakash joined them at Jessica’s residence. Jessica welcomed her with a ‘Puja ki thali’ and ‘tika’. The Naagin 6 actress was shocked initially but later felt that the gesture was very sweet.

Karan Kundrra, who was filming the video, then grabbed the ‘Aarti ki thaali’ and performed the Aarti himself. Teja visibly couldn’t stop gushing over his sweetness. MTV Love School anchor then kissed her cheeks and they shared a bear hug. Take a look at the videos below:

The madness did not end here. Tejesswi Prakash also had food at Jessica Khurana’s residence. Later, Karan Kundrra, Omi and Jessica were seen headed to the vending machine to get some dessert. Teja being a foodie was very confused about what to buy. As she sat there contemplating what to buy, others were amused with her goofiness.

Must Read: Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor Mercilessly Trolled Over The Pandemic Concept; Netizens Say, “It’s Going To Be Cringe To Another Leve”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube