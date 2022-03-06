‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Zeeshan Khan doesn’t support the trend to get into a love angle just to win a reality show.

He says: “I feel the audience enjoy watching how two strangers in a reality TV show fall in love. As love stories give some hope of finding the love of our own. We all need hope in our lives. At times we need to live by stories that help us deal with tough realities. So, it has become a trend for many to start a love story while participating in reality shows. But I don’t enjoy the concept of falling in love just to impress the audience or to win the show. Love is auspicious.”

Zeeshan, who was also seen as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, feels the audience can easily understand if the romance is for the show or real.

He adds: “I do feel audiences watching reality shows are smart enough to differentiate between a genuine love story or a fake scripted one. So the audience can’t be fooled by playing fake love cards.

“I feel we are very emotional and that makes us happy to watch someone’s love story and eventually we support them to win. When it comes to watching romance on reality shows, it can feel a bit like you’re falling in love with the contestant on-screen and connecting with them on a deeper level.”

