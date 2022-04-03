Shark Tank India, the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank, concluded on 4 February 2022 but it continues to make headlines. One of the ‘Sharks’ Namitha Thapar has spoken about a deal she missed while on the show. The deal was nabbed by another ‘Shark’ Ashneer Grover.

Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namitha recently appeared on Rohan Joshi’s YouTube show and revealed how she regretted not getting the TagZ Foods deal. She then approached them after the show ended.

Talking to Rohan Joshi, Namitha Thapar said, “I regretted missing out on the TagZ deal–the popped, the chips with the healthy angle to it, the dip which was delicious. We really fought hard for it and we lost by like 25%. But then the three or four deals that I lost out but after the show got done I got in touch with them and invested in them. So no regrets anymore.”

On the Shark Tank India episode, Namitha had said, “Humare paas aapke liye ek offer hai. Humara offer hai ₹70 lakh for four per cent. Hume lagta hai yeh bohut fair offer hai.” Ashneer Grover then also said, “Mera offer hai ₹70 lakh for 3.5 per cent. Yeh kuch brand nahi banane waale aapke, sab aapko bech rahe hai.”

For unversed, TagZ Foods is a Bengaluru-based snacks brand. The company earlier this year announced that it raised funding both from Ashneer and Namita. The Hindu Business Line report also quoted Namitha Thapar as saying, “I am personally passionate about healthy snacking and through Emcure bring healthcare expertise and networks to any company I associate with. TagZ is a brilliant brand that balances fitter snacking options without compromising on taste and I am excited to help them scale in India and globally.”

