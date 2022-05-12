The first season of the Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp came to an end with Munawar Faruqui reigning up as a champion for that show. Recently the show’s runner up, Payal Rohatgi was seen in a conversation wherein she spoke about the time she called Zeeshan Khan a terrorist. Check out the deets below.

For the unversed, Lock Upp was a reality TV show where contestants are challenged to endure one challenging task after another to win the championship.

Recently in a conversation with Indian Express, Payal Rohatgi opened up about the ugly spat that took place between her and Lock Upp co-contestant Zeeshan Khan. After being evicted from the show, Zeeshan claimed that Payal made some Islamophobic comments by called him a terrorist. Stating her side of the story she said, “I never called him a terrorist. Many statements, not just mine, were interpreted in different ways throughout the show. Zeeshan is a good boy and was a strong competition. I am happy for him, and his growth in life.”

Talking about her experience in the show, Payal Rohatgi also claimed that she has no regrets about anything she said or did on Lock Upp. She said “I wasn’t violent towards anyone. When I am confined in a place and people come on to me, how do I tell them to back off? I am not ashamed of anything I said or did.”

For the unversed, the fight between Payal and Zeeshan started during the show when a piece of news played inside Lock Upp regarding the demand to ban halal meat in Karnataka. The fight went on to another level after Payal made Islamophobic comments against Zeeshan as she went on to call him a terrorist. This comment made by her did not go well with other contestants as well. Zeeshan, who was in complete rage also screamed back abusing and using cuss words on the actress.

