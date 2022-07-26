Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt too is setting maternity fashion bars high. Since yesterday, the Raazi actress is going out and about in the city- first for the trailer launch of her upcoming Darlings and now for the promotions. For the event, the actress looked like a ray of sunshine wearing a loose yellow one-piece dress paired with pink heels. Later in the evening, the diva stunned in an ethnic palazzo suit dress which she paired with statement earrings.

For the unversed, the actress is expecting her first baby with husband Ranbir Kapoor after tying the knot on April 14. The actress shared the good news last month.

A while back, Alia Bhatt took to her social media to share her latest look from the film promotional spree. The Raazi actress donned a yellow suit. Alia, give boss lady vibes as she opts for an oversized pastel yellow blazer paired with wide flared pants. She picked a black deep-neck top to be worn underneath. Alia opted for a no make-up look with light peach lipstick while keeping her highlighter on point.

Alia decided to go with white heels and let her wavy hair down. She rounded off her look with a few statement fingerings. Writing a cute caption alongside she said, “main pose karti hoon aap darlings ka trailer dekho.” Check out her latest look below:

Alia Bhatt has been speaking about her pregnancy, her career and her upcoming films in the promotional interview. A while back we brought you her reacting to her expecting twins rumours which were sparked by actor Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Alia was heard saying, “Oh god, f***, pardon my french. Singular. Ranbir was doing some joke on some Reel and apni hi pair pe unhone kulhadi maar di (He walked into it). Clearly humare paas dearth of info aur news hai toh yeh bhi ek news item ban gaya hai (Clearly we don’t have enough things making headlines in the country that this did). The world should pray for health, happiness and goodness for me and Ranbir… Mujhe bhi baad m pata chala (even I learnt about this later).”

On the work front, after Darlings on Netlfix, Alia Bhatt has Brahmastra up to release in September. Followed by Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

