Superstar Ajay Devgn is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. He has given several blockbuster films like Drishyam, Singham, Golmaal series, and many other films. The superstar is also one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry.

Much like other superstars, Devgn is also a motorhead. He has quite a few expensive vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is one of the costliest SUVs in the market. Now the actor has bought a new expensive car. Scroll down to know more.

As per the latest reports, Ajay Devgn has added another vehicle to his collection. The superstar was recently seen leaving the airport with daughter Nysa in a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600, a popular choice among Bollywood stars.

The German luxury car is powered by a 3982 cc engine that produces 550 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 730 Nm @ 2500 rpm of maximum power and torque. Among the features of the five-seater car are automatic climate control, an anti-lock braking system, alloy wheels, leather upholstery, adjustable steering, a sunroof, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The car costs close to Rs 3 crore, as per cartoq.

According to NDTV, Ajay Devgn in 2021 purchased a 590 square-yard mansion in Juhu for Rs 60 crore, which is close to his previous residence, Shakti. It’s also worth noting that the superstar had a hectic year in 2022. He made his OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, a web series.

Later that year, he appeared in Drishyam 2, which was a huge commercial success. Devgn also appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR as a cameo.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Bholaa, which will be released next month. Devgn not starred in the film but also directed the flick. He will also be seen in Maidaan.

