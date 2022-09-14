Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is one of the famous directors in Bollywood. He is known for creating the Golmaal and Cop Universe film franchises. His films like Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, Singham and Dilwale became blockbusters at the box office.

The filmmaker focuses primarily on the action-comedy genre and one unique trait that has consistently been witnessed in his films is Cars. Often uber-luxurious cars have been used to create action scenes that are often performed by stunt experts. By now it is clear that the filmmaker has a penchant for cars.

Rohit Shetty is a car enthusiast and has an expensive collection of wheels that are parked in his garage. Let’s take a look at his collection.

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @range.rover.vogue

It is one of the most popular SUVs among Bollywood celebrities. Rohit Shetty’s Land Rover boasts a special number plate that reads “555” and is finished in a deep shade of blue and gets red accents. The SUV is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 diesel engine that produces 335 bhp of max power and 740 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is mostly used by him for commuting. Land Rover has now launched the new generation of Range Rover. It was priced around Rs. 2.5 Crores.

Lamborghini Urus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamborghini Mumbai (@lamborghinimumbai)

The filmmaker, which was bought the car in 2019, comes with a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 650 PS and peak torque of 850 Nm. Even though the luxury sports car weighs a massive 2.2 tonnes, it can still hit 100 mph in just 3.6 seconds. Priced at Rs. 3.5 Crores ex-showroom, Urus has a top speed of 305 kmph.

Ford Mustang GT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Rohit Shetty-owned Ford Mustang GT is heavily modified by D.A. Design and it was one of the first Mustangs in India that was modified. The Sooryavanshi director’s car is finished in a purple wrap and has a huge air scoop in the front that increases the amount of air that is being fed to the engine. However, there are no changes to the engine. This means the car is powered by a 5.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 395 BHP and 515 Nm of maximum torque.

BMW 7 Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMW 7 series (@bmw_7series)

The German car has long been a favourite among Bollywood celebrities. The filmmaker is often seen commuting in a BMW 7 Series, it is of the older generation. The sedan is finished in white colour and has a “555” number plate, as reported by Cartoq.

Maserati Gran Turismo Sport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maserati GranTurismo (@maseratigranturismosport)

Rohit Shetty-owned Maserati Gran Turismo Sport, which is finished in white colour, is powered by a 4.7-litre V8 engine that produces 453 bhp of max power. It can hit a ton in 4.8 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

The five-seater SUV is the latest addition to his expensive car collection. As per a ZeeNews report, the filmmaker purchased a Mercedes-AMG G 63 for a whopping Rs 2.55 crore. The SUV comes with an engine putting out 577 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 850 Nm @ 2500 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. While it is offered in eight colours, the Golmal director chose the Polar White colour.

