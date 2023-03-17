Dwayne Johnson shares an adorable video of him reuniting with The Mummy Returns star and with Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser. Both the actors appeared in the 2001 American adventure horror film, The Mummy, written and directed by Stephen Sommers. Interestingly, a new rumour also circulates that the actor might join the cast of Jumanji 4 after The Rock and Kevin Hart discussed the next movie in the Jumanji franchise.

The Mummy was the first movie for the wrestler-turned-actor, The Rock as he played ‘The Scorpion King’, a half-man, half-scorpion creature. Being a ‘full circle moment’, the actor was emotional, and the cute video gathered a lot of attention from his fans. However, as there have been rumours about the fourth untitled Jumanji movie, read on ahead to know more about it!

Upon meeting backstage at the 95th Academy Awards, Dwayne Johnson shared a video of him and The Mummy star Brendan Fraser. On the other hand, a report by Giant Freaking Robot says the Academy-winning actor Brendan Fraser has been added to the cast of the upcoming Jumanji 4 as Spencer Gilpin’s father. Earlier, it was also reported that Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson are planning to work on the fourth Jumanji movie. “We’re talking, of course, about another Jumanji, that’s been a conversation,” said Kevin Hart.

Watch the video of Dwayne Johnson meeting Brendan Fraser below:

Coming to the cute video of the reunion, the Oscar-winning actor introduced The Rock to his two sons, who accompanied him to the Academy Awards event. While sharing the moment with his 369 million followers, The Rock added, “Lots of critics and cynics betting against me at that time, but Brendan welcomed me with open arms and was very supportive.”

Talking about the casting of Brendan Fraser in the upcoming Jumanji 4 movie, a source claims that he will play Mr Gilpin. The character is the father to Spencer Gilpin — the young college student played by Alex Wolff in the last two films, whose video game avatar is played by Dwayne Johnson.

