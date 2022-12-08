Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most talented and popular actresses in Hollywood who has an amazing fan following across the globe. The actress rose to fame by showcasing her acting talent in projects like The Hunger Games films, X-Men movies, Winter’s Bone, The Bill Engvall Show and more. In a recent chat, the actress opened up about a shocking conversation she had with the makers of the science fiction dystopian adventure film.

The Hunger Games films are based on the 2008 young adult novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins. Co-starring Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark, Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne, Woody Harrelson as Haymitch Abernathy and more, the film brought to life Katniss Everdeen’s life and adventure. In a recent chat, Lawrence spoke about what was the only problem she faced during the film.

During a recent conversation with Variety, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about losing weight for two of her most known roles – Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise and Mystique in the X-Men movies. Talking about the 20th Century Fox film, Jennifer shared, “When I was doing “X-Men,” it’s hard to not have that perception of the movie that’s like, “Oh, well, it’s just one of those.” Especially when you’re painted blue with scales on your face. If you start thinking, “I look ridiculous, I feel ridiculous,” there’s nowhere to go.”

Shedding light on one being asked to lose weight for her role in Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence said she found it problematic, given the impact that Katniss had on younger fans. The actress stated, “In “Hunger Games,” it was an awesome responsibility. Those books were huge, and I knew that the audience was children. I remember the biggest conversation was “How much weight are you going to lose?” Along with me being young and growing and not able to be on a diet, I don’t know if I want all of the girls who are going to dress up as Katniss to feel like they can’t because they’re not a certain weight. And I can’t let that seep into my brain either.”

Helmed by Gary Ross, The Hunger Games is the first instalment in the film franchise. The other parts of the film series are named as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

