If there’s one couple that fans literally manifested back in the day and wanted them to always stay together was – Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The two met on the sets of iconic show ‘Friends’ and tied the knot later in a lavish ceremony which was a very private and intimate affair. When the couple announced their separation back in the day, it broke the hearts of their millions of fans who didn’t see this coming. Now, there’s a viral fan mashup of the ex-couple which is going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

It was actually Brad who cheated with Angelina Jolie while he was already married to Jennifer. This happens to be one of the biggest controversies in Hollywood of all time and Brad got so much flak from his fans for cheating on Jen. But whatever happens, happens for the good. The actor moved on with Jolie and Aniston then focused on her career and mental health and spoke about the same in many interviews later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, an Instagram page named ‘GirlyGoTo’ shared a video of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston with a caption that read, “It’s so sad what happened to be honest. 💔” In the video, the ex-couple looks heavenly together and fans are getting emotional looking at these two cuties.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes for the Queens ✨ (@girlygoto)

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “He knew he messed up….. after the break up with Angelina, Brad was trying to rekindle what he could with Jennifer.”

Another user commented, “Who asked him to cheat on her 😂😂😂😂😂😂 he ruined it himself.”

A third user commented, “He didn’t deserved her.”

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s viral video on social media? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Suffers A Major Wardrobe Malfunction At People’s Choice Award: “The Whole Zipper Popped Open…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News