Johnny Depp is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors of this generation and has given several extraordinary performances. But there is no doubt that his court battle with Amber Heard turned him into a villain and many brands ended their contracts with the superstar. Even though he won the case and cleared his name, he seems to be having some financial issues and recently found himself in a precarious situation.

As per reports, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star managed to save his two houses in West Hollywood by taking out a $10 million loan. The smaller of the two houses had already been in foreclosure, but Depp was able to pay off the outstanding amount of $4.28 million in 2016. However, his second house went into default for a staggering $5 million in 2018, forcing Depp to seek a substantial eight-figure loan.

According to the New York Post, Johnny Depp took a loan from City National Bank, which is known for its association with showbiz personalities, after spending a huge amount of money on legal battles with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The extraordinary property, which has been widely considered to be looking like a magnificent castle, was purchased by the acclaimed actor in 1995 for $2.15 million.

If reports are true, the property was considered to be unrepairable due to the overgrown trees surrounding the area. The star hasn’t been spending much time at the aforementioned house and resides in his island home in the Bahamas for the majority of his time.

This financial ordeal serves as a reminder that even successful actors like Johnny Depp can face financial challenges and be forced to take drastic measures to protect their assets. Depp has confirmed that he lost his $650 million fortune in the court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. However, that was not the only reason for him to lose such a large amount of money. His lavish lifestyle is also a major reason why the actor had to face such a disastrous situation. But he did take a sigh of relief when a jury ruled in his favor last year.

The whole world knows that the actor faced a lot of difficulties when he was removed from the highly profitable ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise due to the allegations against him. Without any guesses, he lost a lot of money as well because brands didn’t want to be associated with him. But the actor found some relief last year when a jury ruled in his favor and awarded him $10 million in damages in his case against his ex-wife.

The aforementioned report also highlights the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry, where financial success can quickly turn to struggle.

