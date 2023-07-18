Gigi Hadid, it seems, ran into trouble with the customs officers after she was reportedly charged with the possession of drugs. The supermodel was apparently caught with ganja which was found in her luggage a few days ago. This is not the first time when Gigi has made news concerned with drugs. She got on the wrong side of the Internet after she was denied snorting cocaine at Victoria’s Secret event way back in 2015. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Gigi Hadid, on the personal front, is reportedly dating Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio. The two have been often spotted on dates but they are yet to confirm their rumoured relationship. Gigi was earlier in a relationship with singer Zayn Malik.

Speaking of the latest, Gigi Hadid, as per Cayman Marl Road (CMR), was caught by the customs officers at the Owen Roberts International Airport last week in the Cayman Islands. Gigi, whose real name is Jelena Noura Hadid, was reportedly charged along with Leah Nicole McCarthy, who also hails from the United States. If reports are to be believed, the incident dates back to July 10, 2023. A private aircraft apparently arrived at the Owen Roberts International Airport General Aviation Terminal after which customs went for a detailed examination of the luggage of two passengers. During the search, as per CMR, the two were caught with ganja and the utensils used for the consumption of ganja. Apparently, the quantities of the possessed drugs was relatively small, both the female passengers were arrested on suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja.

The reports also stated that Gigi Hadid and her female friend were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Center for processing. The two were subsequently released on bail.

The publication also revealed that GiGi and Leah apparently appeared in Summary Court on July 12, 2023 and were fined $1,000 each. The two were reportedly staying at Palm Heights. Gigi Hadid reportedly walked out with no conviction record.

