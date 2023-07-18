It seems only Quentin Tarantino is criticised or thrown shade at for his feet fetish, but there are others who have a thing for people’s feet, like Idris Elba! Elba was once exposed by Kate Winslet, followed by the Luther actor admitting having a ‘foot’ thing. It seemed more like an aversion, but whatever; it was hilarious how Kate revealed Idris’ secret and how the actor reacted to it. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Idris and Kate starred together in the film The Mountain Between Us, where they had to do a s*x scene together, and the Titanic star, in one of the interviews, revealed that she had to take the lead to get the filming of the intimate scene done since Idris had not done much n*dity so it was fairly weird.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kate Winslet and Idris Elba once graced The Graham Norton Show, where Kate explained how she took charge of filming the s*x scene with Elba, and while doing so, she revealed the actor told Kate not to remove her socks for the love scene. She recalled him saying, “Keep your socks on,” and added, “I’m like, keep my socks on? Everything else is off. What’s with the socks?” and revealed, “He was like, ‘I got a foot thing’.”

Idris Elba explaining, incoherently explaining what Kate Winslet revealed, said, “I got a thing, you know. Just a thing.” Following Elba’s statement, the Titanic star said, “I’ve got very, very big feet, and they’re not particularly beautiful feet, either.” Elba being a gentleman, replied, “They’re all right, they’re all right.”

Kate Winslet took the opportunity and further went on to have fun with it and said, “It’s the opposite, ladies and gentlemen; Idris loves feet.” Finally, asking everyone in the audience to take their shoes off.

Check out the video here:

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Relationship Timeline: From Cuddling In One Another’s Arms To A Really Low-Profile Wedding; Here’s Everything To Know About The Allegedly Estranged Couple

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News