Kate Winslet has always been a respected figure in Hollywood and it’s not just her performances that has lifted her reputation. The actress is known for her effortless candid talks, and people love her for it. One such instance is when Kate slammed the expensive promotional culture of Hollywood and suggested using the money for a better purpose. Keep reading to know more!

Kate made her Hollywood debut in 1996 with Heavenly Creatures and gained recognition from all corners for her performance. However, it was 1997’s Titanic, co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by James Cameron, which turned out to be a breakthrough movie in her career. While she proved her acting mettle throughout her career, the actress kept it simple in the off-screen glamourous world.

Kate Winslet often gets praised for her simple fashion game and doesn’t believe in exorbitant expenses for her wardrobe. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Titanic actress once got candid about the money that goes into movie promotions in Hollywood. She said, “I love not getting into those f*cking dresses and those f*cking shoes. All the money.”

Kate Winslet continued, “It’s always really pained me, the money that gets wasted on colossal, great big junkets: flying journalists, actors, glam squads all over the world. Why the hell is any of that important? If I cared what I looked like, I would have put makeup on right now.”

The Titanic actress further suggested better use of all the money that gets wasted on promotions. “It’s always been so baffling to me, the hoopla and the wasted money that could be better put to making more independent films, number one, or building f*cking classrooms. Jesus Christ, you know?” she quoted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kate Winslet was last seen in Avatar: The Way Of Water.

