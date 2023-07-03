Jennifer Lawrence is one of the actresses in Hollywood who never shies away from talking about her personal life as well as her professional endeavours. Apart from her acting skills, the diva is mostly known for her bubbly nature and witty humour. Even though she had been a part of many prestigious projects, it was her character Katniss Evergreen in Hunger Games that made her an overnight sensation.

But according to her, it was the biggest mistake of the makers to cast her in it. Do you know why does she think so? Scroll ahead to read further.

Jennifer Lawrence found a massive fame from featuring in the Hunger Games franchise, but she has always thought she was not the right choice for the role. When she graced The Late Show with David Letterman, the actress opened up about the same and said, “I am a troll. I hate myself. I think the movie is great, but their biggest mistake was [casting] me. Out of the four premieres, I’ve tripped in two or three of them. Like, massive trips.”

Jennifer Lawrence further continued, “It’s so scary and then I end up getting so nervous that I get really hyper. So then I go do interviews and I’m like, ‘I’m like a Chihuahua. I’m shaking. I’m peeing!’ And then afterwards I’m like, ‘I just talked about peeing on the red carpet!'”

In another interview, JLaw talked about how she bagged her role in Mother and stated that she slept with the director and said, “If anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do.” Well, that’s Jennifer Lawrence, everybody.

What are your thoughts about Jennifer Lawrence’s opinion about not being the best choice for Hunger Games? Do you agree?

