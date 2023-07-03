Daniel Radcliffe is one of the A-listers of Hollywood, and there’s no denying that he is one of the most brilliant actors currently present in the industry. From being the little kid as Harry Potter in the Harry Potter franchise to shooting gay s*x scenes in the biopic ‘Kill You Darlings’, and more – Daniel has come a long way. However, did you know it was very difficult for him to shoot the intimate scenes in ‘Kill You Darlings’? Scroll ahead to read further.

Daniel was featured in the gay love-story-based biopic ‘Kill You Darlings’ along with Elizabeth Olsen in a pivotal role. Even though Radcliffe has been a part of many projects ranging from fantasy dramas to rom-com and thrillers, this biopic was slightly different.

For the unversed, Daniel Radcliffe played a gay character Allen Ginsberg in the biopic ‘Kill You Darlings’ who lost his virginity to a stranger after getting rejected by his man crush in the film.

While talking about how difficult it was to shoot the racy gay s*x scene, Daniel Radcliffe, in a 2013 interview with Flaunt magazine, shared, “I was talked through it by the director. He would be telling me what I would be feeling in each take. Basically, gay s*x, especially for the first time, is really f**king painful. And [Krokidas] said that he had never seen that portrayed accurately on film before. He wanted it to look like an authentic loss of virginity.”

Even though it was a painful experience for the actor, he thoroughly enjoyed it. Sharing his feelings about the movie, Radcliffe further mentioned, “I don’t think there’s any difference between how one falls in love. People express love differently, person to person, but it’s not gender or s*xuality-related. The only difference it made was obviously the actual s*x scene, of course.”

Daniel Radcliffe is very much straight but never falls behind in supporting, encouraging and promoting the LGBTQ+ community. What are your thoughts after knowing this? Share with us through comments.

