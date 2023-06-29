Elizabeth Olsen made a name for herself in Hollywood quite early. And, why not? The actress is a powerhouse of mad talent and is gorgeous beyond belief. Also, she has been very prudent in choosing her characters and doing complete justice to them. She has also not shied away from doing bold scenes in movies that include heavy n*dity.

Interestingly, there was a reason why the actress was not afraid of flaunting her b**bs, but once decided to keep them covered for a while. To know all about it, scroll on.

For the unversed, Elizabeth Olsen has appeared n*ked in movies like Martha Marcy May Marlene and In Secret. The actress has executed these scenes with complete perfection and dedication. But while talking to Marie Claire, the actress said that she was only getting one-tracked offers and would like to put a halt to it. She said, “The ultra-low-budget movies I get offered are either about incest or lesbians. I don’t want to be known for that. I’m keeping my clothes on for a couple of years.”

Elizabeth Olsen also explained that she did not have a problem performing n*de scenes as she had learned feminism during college. She added, “Growing up, I don’t remember anyone ever talking about s*xuality. But I made Martha, and I was taking feminism classes at college. I’m also fascinated by the politics of pregnancy; there are so many things people don’t talk about with women’s bodies. I feel like people are too scared to talk about it – at least in the States.”

“I feel more uncomfortable walking down a beach in a bathing suit with the wind blowing in my hair in a film than doing something really screwed up that makes the audience feel uncomfortable. But I know a lot of people in my life don’t agree with me,” the Avengers actress added.

